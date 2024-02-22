The African Development Bank (AFDB) has selected four local government areas in Taraba State to invest 100billion naira in its phrase 2 Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, SAPZ in the country.

The bank team disclosed its plans to partner with the state government to cultivate 1000 hectares of land across the SAPZ in order to boost food production and transform rural communities into economic hubs for farmers.

TVC news correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that Taraba state occupies 54,473 square kilometers of land and the people are predominantly farmers.

The state government says its prepared to use agriculture as a comparative advantage to generate more revenue and to provide jobs for the youth.

Governor Agbu Kefas is now making moves to partner with African Development Bank towards ensuring food security in the nation.

Advertisement

This move is now yielding the desired result as the bank assessment team visited four local governments areas of the state.

Led by the chairman of a consortium group, Shuaibu Bello said their visit was in fulfilment of the banks condition to Taraba State before it can obtain the loan of hundred billion naira for Agricultural development.

Speaking during their visit to Lau, Karim, Lamido, and Wukari Local Government Area the leader of the delegation spoke on the purpose of their visit.

The local governments chairmen on their part promised to work with the group to ensure their objectives are met

The team visited Governor Agbu Kefas at the government house Jalingo where he expressed his readiness to support farming activities to boost food production.

Advertisement

The governor was represented by his Deputy Aminu Alkali.

The team leader, Shuaibu Bello, thanked Governor Kefas for his support which has enabled them to commence the project in good time.

He also commended the Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Nicholas Oliver for his effort that facilitated their visit to the state.

Governor Kefas believes that Taraba state has what it takes to produce food for the nation and his administration is working to ensure the state is self sufficient in food production.