Katsina farmers determined to boost food production despite hurdles

Governments at all levels are now extremely concerned about banditry since it has recently had a terrible impact on agriculture and they believe it increases the likelihood of a food shortage in the nation.

Numerous farmers have already been compelled to leave their fields around the nation due to demands made by bandits, fear of being attacked, and rising costs of farming.

Food security refers to people’s ability to meet their food demands without worry of running out of supplies.

However, almost 5,000 farmlands covering nearly 58,000 acres have been abandoned by farmers in Katsina state in the last two years, according to reports.

But many farmers have no option but to return back to the farm despite the risk of being attacked by bandits at any time. As they say farming is the only occupation they know which will also sustain them and their family.

They complained about the increased cost of fertilizer, which is now offered for N27,000 per bag. The labor rate has also doubled.

However, most farmers are optimistic that the harvest this year will contribute significantly to increased food production, as farmers have now shifted to safer places to cultivate the land.