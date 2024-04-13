The federal government is committed to ensuring food safety and security in Nigeria which is why its support for Agro mechanization and agro export is unwavering and vital.

This was stated by the Group chairman of the Euro base group, Don Ekesiobi at a press briefing to highlight the upcoming two day special agro equipment and technology expo tagged “sustainable food security and agro produce export through agro mechanization”.

The group chairman while expressing his optimism ahead of the event welcomed the support from the ministry of agriculture and food security and called on stakeholders, farmers and investors to tighten their gears and work towards preventing a food crisis in the country.