Candidates of the 2024 Unified tertiary matriculation examination have been warned to avoid patronising fake websites.

The Joint Admissions and matriculation board gave the warning at a joint press conference with the Nigeria police force in Abuja.

They warned that any candidate whose number is found on the site will be disqualified from partaking in the exercise.

The joint admissions and matriculation board on 11th April announced that the Notification Slip of candidates who applied for the 2024 UTME is ready.

The slip contained vital information such as the candidates date of examination, venue, and time of the examinations.

But, there are now several fake websites designed to deceive candidates into providing personal details such as registration numbers, email addresses, and phone numbers which are exploited for malicious purposes.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is partnering with the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre to address this issues .

Parents, guardians, and all stakeholders are urged to ensure that candidates print their UTME Notification Slips only from the Board’s approved website.

The Nigeria police force vow to go after scammers and fraudsters who engage in cyber related crimes and create phishing sites or portals to defraud or enhance malpractice.