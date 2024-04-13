The Senator representing Zamfara West at the National Assembly, Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar, is calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Bola Tinubu’s administration to succeed, especially given the numerous challenges the country is facing.

He says no leader can succeed on his own without divine intervention

For a while, the cost of living in Nigeria has continued to rise, and this is occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the government of the day.

In response to rising food and commodity prices, former Zamfara state Governor Abdul’azeez Yari is providing grain and other necessities to around 250,000 households across the state.

At a gathering aimed at thanking the grains distribution committee for doing justice in the assignment, the senator says there’s need for citizens to always pray for their leaders to succeed

The former Zamfara Governor further commended the sincerity of the grains distribution committee and says they can be of help in getting data of out-of-school children across the state to return them to classrooms

Mr Yari said poverty and injustice from leaders are among other factors responsible for the security challenges facing Zamfara

He promised to distribute food items to seven hundred households across the state in the coming days.