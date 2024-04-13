Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has vowed to fulfil all campaign promises in the state.

He disclosed this when the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, paid homage to him at the Government House in celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

Governor Yusuf hinted that for the past eleven months, his administration has done a lot for the people, especially in the education sector.

The Emir’s visit is known as Hawan Nassarawa, and he was escorted by district leaders on horseback to add color to the day.

Abbas Hashim, the new Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Chieftaincy Affairs, praised the visit and congratulated the Muslim faithful on completion of Ramadan.