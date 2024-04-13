President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended on his management of the economy, especially the move against naira volatility.A former governorship hopeful in Edo State, Victoria Amu gave the commendation in a statement.

The APC stalwart said president Tinubu has demonstrated a sound knowledge and management of the economy and should be supported by all.

The former SSA on Social Mobilisation to Edo state governor said President Tinubu’s proactive measures have played a pivotal role in stabilizing the economy during periods of volatility. She however, urged the administration to sustain these efforts, especially in addressing Naira volatility, which has significant implications for the economic stability and the well-being of Nigerians.

Also, the APC scribe commended the CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso for what she described as purposive leadership at the apex bank. She urged the bankers’ Bank to be focused and resilient in its drive for a sustained monetary policy.

“I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts in managing the economy amidst challenges. President Tinubu’s proactive measures have played a pivotal role in stabilizing our economy during periods of volatility. I urge the administration to sustain these efforts, especially in addressing Naira volatility, which has significant implications for our economic stability and the well-being of Nigerians.*

“As a stakeholder, I recognise the importance of economic stability in fostering growth and development. It is crucial that we prioritise measures that strengthen the Naira and mitigate the impact of external factors on our currency.”

The APC stalwart expressed her readiness to collaborate with the President and relevant stakeholders in achieving a prosperous economy.