A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Victoria Amu has commended the remarkable leadership qualities of the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mrs Amu described Oshiomhole as a unifier and astute administrator, highlighting his significant contributions to the state’s development and progress.

“Oshiomhole’s tenure as Governor of Edo State was marked by his unwavering commitment to excellence and his ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds towards a common goal. Amu praises his leadership style, characterized by integrity, courage, and a relentless pursuit of the greater good for all citizens. Under his leadership, Edo experienced unprecedented infrastructural development and witnessed tangible improvements in various sectors.

“As a unifier, Oshiomhole had a unique ability to bridge divides and foster collaboration among different stakeholders. He championed inclusive governance and ensured that the voices of all citizens were heard and respected. His approach to leadership emphasized transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the needs of the people, earning him widespread admiration and support across the state,” Amu said.

Amu also acknowledged Oshiomhole’s role as an astute administrator who was able to navigate complex challenges with tact and resilience. She described his visionary policies and strategic initiatives as that which propelled Edo State forward, positioning it as a model of progressive governance in Nigeria. “Oshiomhole’s legacy continues to inspire current and future leaders, serving as a guiding light for those committed to public service and nation-building,” the APC chieftain remarked.

Mrs Amu reaffirmed her commitment to upholding the principles of good governance and inclusive leadership, ensuring that Oshiomhole’s vision for Edo State remains alive and thriving.