As Nigeria commemorates the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC in Edo State, Victoria Amu, has extended her sincere and heartfelt felicitations to the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a poignant occasion that serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women in preserving the unity, peace, and security of our great nation. It is a time to honor the memories of those who have paid the ultimate price in defense of our sovereignty.

Victoria Amu acknowledges the unwavering dedication and resilience exhibited by the members of the Armed Forces in the face of numerous challenges. Their commitment to duty, often in harsh conditions, deserves not only our recognition but also our profound gratitude.

In a statement she personally signed, the governorship hopeful m emphasised the need for continued support and appreciation for the Armed Forces, urging the government and citizens alike to prioritize the welfare of our military personnel.

She highlighted the importance of ensuring that the families of fallen heroes receive the care and assistance they require, acknowledging the sacrifices made by both serving and retired members of the Armed Forces.

Mrs Amu expressed deep respect for the courage and patriotism exhibited by our Armed Forces and encourages all Nigerians to use this day as an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by these brave men and women.

She called for unity in recognizing the importance of a secure and harmonious nation and pledges her commitment to supporting initiatives that promote the well-being of our military personnel.

As the nation marks this solemn occasion, Victoria Amu says she stands in solidarity with the Armed Forces and extends her warmest wishes to all Nigerians, urging everyone to remember and honor the sacrifices of our military heroes.