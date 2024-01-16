The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party and its governorship candidate David Ombugadu seeking to overturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Abdullahi Sule as the duly elected governor of Nassarawa State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekun adjourned for judgment after the parties adopted their processes.

Mr Ombugadu in his appeal is praying for the court to overturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal and affirm the judgment of the tribunal on grounds that he won the majority of valid votes during the election.