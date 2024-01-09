The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the Delta State Governorship Election till a date to be announced.

The case before the Court was brought by the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege against the election of the Governor Sheriff Oberevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had announced Honourable Sheriff Oberevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party after the March 2023 Governorship Election in the State.