The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Saidu Umar challenging the election of Ahmad Aliyu as governor of Sokoto State.

A 5 member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun adjourned for judgment after parties had adopted their processes.

In the appeal Mr Umar is challenging the concurrent decision of the tribunal and the court of appeal that affirmed the election of Governor Umar his deputy Idris Gobir, on grounds that they forged the certificates they presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to qualify for the election.