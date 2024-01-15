The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Patrick Tonye-Cole, against the victory of Governor, Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Mr Tonye-Cole’s appeal is challenging the judgment of the court of appeal delivered on 28th November which dismissed his appeal for lacking sufficient and convincing evidence.

The APC governorship candidate’s contention is that of irregularities, non-compliance with the Electoral Act and governors Fubara’s continued signing of documents as the Rivers State’s Accountant-General after his nomination as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgment on the appeal after all parties in the suit adopted their briefs of arguments.

The Apex Court also dismissed the appeal of Innocent Kere of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) after it was withdrawn by his counsel.