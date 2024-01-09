The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the governor of Plateau state Caleb Mutfwang seeking to overturn the judgment of the court of appeal which nullified his election.

Supreme Court led by Justice Inyang Okoro reserved judgment after hearing arguments from parties for and against the appeal.

The governor through his counsel Kanu Agabi is praying for the court to uphold the judgment of the tribunal and set aside the judgment of the court of appeal because the respondents have no right to question how a party elect its state executives.

The respondents( Nentawe Goshwe and APC) can not plead that the governor did not score the number of lawful votes ascribed to him at the same time say the election was invalid.

The APC and its candidate on their part argued that the PDP is in disobedience of a valid court order that directed them to conduct Congress in 17 local governments but only conducted in 5.