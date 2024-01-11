The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Oladipupo Adebutu challenging the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal that affirmed the election of Dapo Abiodun as governor of Ogun state

A five member panel of the apex court led by Justice Inyang Okoro adjourned for judgment after the parties argued and adopted their processes.

Mr Adebutu is asking the court to set aside the election because INEC had initially cancelled elections in 99 polling units and consequently ordered that fresh elections should be conducted in those polling units.

The electoral body then went ahead to declare Dapo Abiodun the winner of the election, disregarding the margin of the vote.

The governor won the election with 13,000 votes and the votes from the cancelled polling units were 44,000.