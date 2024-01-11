The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State charge, has seen a smooth transition of leadership, with the outgoing commandant, Michael Adaralewa, officially handing over charge to Commandant Augustine Padonu in a Change of Command ceremony.

The ceremony began with a tour of all departments, units, and other facilities within the Command Headquarters, conducted by the outgoing commandant, and marked the beginning of a new chapter for the corps in the state.

This was followed by a brief discussion with Department Heads, Unit Heads, Area Commanders, Sectional Heads, and Unit Commanders, during which Commandant Adaralewa expressed confidence in Commandant Padonu’s abilities to effectively command the Oyo State Command.

He highlighted the array of formidable officers holding various positions within the Command and emphasised the boost in morale resulting from recent promotions under the leadership of the Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, encouraging the management team to prioritise the interests of the Corps above their interests and extended a call for their support to the incoming Commandant.

Adaralewa, who is to continue his service by taking on the leadership of the Osun State Command, later formally presented the handover note to Commandant Padonu, symbolising the transfer of responsibilities.

Reacting, Commandant Padonu, after accepting the handover note and mantle of leadership, acknowledged the legacy of his predecessor and underscored his dedication to building upon the established foundation.

Emphasising the importance of teamwork and collaboration, he pledged to work hand-in-hand with all personnel to further enhance the Command’s efficiency and effectiveness in safeguarding the lives and property of the people of Oyo State.

Commandant Adaralewa thereafter inspected the Guard of Honour for the last time in Oyo State Command, followed by the symbolic passing of the NSCDC flag to Commandant Padonu.

The new Commandant then assumed the role of inspecting the Guard of Honour after the exit of the outgone Commandant, marking his official commencement of command.

A statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSC Samuel Opebiyi, says Commandant Padonu, a native of Badagry in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Giving the profile of the new helmsman, the PRO said: “Having risen through the ranks since his enlistment in 2005, he (Commandant Padonu) boasts of a distinguished career marked by leadership positions across various departments and divisions within the NSCDC. His proven track record and commitment to security operations bode well for the future of the Oyo State Command.