The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Benue State Command, Philip Okoh, has bowed out of service, amidst encomiums and emotions, after serving the corps meritoriously.

He was pulled–out at a parade at the Benue State NSCDC headquarters, in Makurdi.

On the 15th June, 2021, Philip Okoh resumed at the Benue Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

He pulls out this day as the 12th State Commandant, an occasion which kicks off with a march past.

This pulling-out-parade is attended by representatives of Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies, government officials and representatives among others.

Philip Okoh thanks Governor Samuel Ortom and all officers in the command for their support and cooperation which he says was instrumental to the recorded successes of his tenure.

The Commandant General, Ahmed Audi is represented by the Zonal Commander, Zone H, Commandant Akpan Nsikan who describes the state commandant, Philip Okoh, as very dynamic in the course of his work.

Governor Samuel Ortom is represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters

He describes Philip Okoh as a man of great vision who took training and welfare of his men seriously.

In another development, the Benue State Security Council has resolved to tackle insecurity in the State through the use of satellite gadgets to nip criminality in the bud.

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu who chaired the meeting noted that attacks on Benue Communities by bandits in recent times have been devastating.