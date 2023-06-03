The Anambra State new Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edwin Nkemakolam Osuala, has vowed to discipline corrupt, uncivil and corrupt officers.

He also affirmed his preparedness to deliver on his constitutional mandates.

Commandant Osuala charged officers of the Command to translate their expertise into reducing the crime wave in the state.

Osuala stated this during his maiden meeting with all Deputy Commandants and Assistant Commandants on how to evolve and adopt new strategies to further strengthen the operational template to secure the state.

He also assured his commitment to fighting crime and making the state uncomfortable for all forms of criminal activities.

The new Commandant expressed his readiness to work in accordance with the vision and objectives of the Corps under the leadership of the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar to deliver on the Corps mandate with utmost commitment and dedication.

He underlined that the command under his supervision will strive tirelessly to fulfill its constitutional obligations, combat crime, and render the state unwelcoming to all sorts of criminal activity.

He encouraged senior officers to warn their subordinates about corruption and incivility toward members of the public. “Necessary mercenaries will be put in place to check the activities of men deployed for any assignment,” the new Commandant says, “and any erring officer will be dealt with accordingly.”

The interface which took place at the state command headquarters in Awka, the state capital on Friday, ended with the NSCDC state boss and the senior officers brainstorming on how to evolve and adopt new strategies to further strengthen the operational template to secure the State.