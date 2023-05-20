The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ NSCDC, Anambra State Command is now under the command of Commandant Edwin Osuala.

Commandant Chikere Isidore, who has been relocated to NSCDC Zone E, Zonal Headquarters Owerri, Imo State, Southeast Nigeria, was replaced as the 15th substantive State Commandant by Osuala.

The new boss assured the Anambra residents of adequate security, promising to ensure that every officer discharges his duty with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

Advertisement

The outgoing State Commandant, Isidore Chikere, thanked Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, for letting him to serve as the 14th State Commandant, during the handover ceremony.

He expressed satisfaction with the support received from the CG, his management team and all officers and men which enabled him to record the modest successes attributed to the command.

He also urged the people to provide the same support and goodwill that he had to his successor in order for him to provide the best possible service to the people of Anambra State.

Advertisement

The signing of documents, presentation of the Service Flag, inspection of guards, and group photograph were highlights of the handing over and taking over ceremony.