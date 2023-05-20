In order to assist Mozambique in funding its recovery operations after Cyclone Freddy, the World Bank has transferred $150 million of the funds it had designated for projects in the country.

Freddy was one of the continent’s deadliest storms in the last two decades.

It made landfall in Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar in late February before circling back and making landfall again in March. More than 1,000 individuals have been confirmed dead in the area.

The World Bank said the money would help the Mozambican government to restore transport infrastructure and provide services, including water, sanitation, healthcare, and education.

The monies come from current World Bank initiatives in Mozambique and are different from the $300 million award granted in July. “The funds are made up of $100 million in grant money and $50 million in bank credit.”

The storm hit central Mozambique in March, ripping roofs from buildings and causing major flooding around the port of Quelimane before continuing inland to Malawi, where it poured torrential rains that triggered landslides.