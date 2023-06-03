The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged regional cooperation to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

Director-General of NITDA, Inuwa made the call at the just concluded maiden edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) in Morocco, that held from May 31 to June 2.

GITEX Africa is a regional technology exhibition that brings together industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to discuss and demonstrate technological breakthroughs.

The conference had two themes: ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation in Africa: Strategies, Challenges, and Opportunities’ and ‘Fast Tracking to an Integrated and Inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure’.

Advertisement

The event provided an ideal platform for organisations to promote, dialogue, showcase innovative solutions and build partnerships to harness the potential of the digital age.

Represented by Dr Aristotle Onumo, the Director of Corporate Planning and Strategy, Inuwa said the digital transformation in the region would provide opportunities that could propel the continent into a digital era of innovation and inclusive development.

He highlighted the need for African countries to invest in digital infrastructure, skills development and policy reforms to reap the benefits of digital transformation driven by technology.

Advertisement

He further commended the progress made through the African Free Trade Agreement and the African Smart Alliance and called for sustained efforts towards a common digital identity for Africa.

Inuwa also highlighted that Africa faced a dearth of inadequate infrastructure, poor digital skills as well as digital inclusion. He pointed out that there is a need for more investments in human capital development.

He reiterated that NITDA was committed to supporting the digital transformation of Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, the agency is working with governments, the private sector and the tech community to develop and implement policies, programmes and initiatives that accelerate digital transformation in the continent.