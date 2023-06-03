The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has promised to provide the needed support to facilitate the achievement of ninety percent Broadband Penetration across the country in 2025.

The NCC also looks to achieve its fifty percent target at the end of 2023.

This was revealed at the 2-days Annual Stakeholder’s Consultative Forum held by the commission in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

This year’s “Talk to the Regulator’s Forum” of The Nigerian Communications Commission was put together to educate Licensees on topical regulatory issues and obtain feedback on the impact of the Commission’s regulatory policies.

With the theme “Enhancing Stakeholders’ Satisfaction”, Key players at the event reel off the achievements of the commission in recent times, geared towards improving service delivery in the telecom industry.

Service providers at the 2-day event are engaged in open interactive sessions to proffer possible solutions to some challenges witnessed in the industry.

With the rapid Technological Advancement in the Telecom industry, the NCC also looks to review its licensing categories in line with global trends.