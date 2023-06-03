A Federal High Court, sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State has declared that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC does not have the powers to invite (by letters, telephone calls or any other means of communication) serving and past officials of the Zamfara State Government for the purpose of explaining how the state’s funds are utilised.

The Court held that the power to audit the public accounts of Zamfara State is not vested in the 1st Defendant (EFCC) or any other authority other than in the Auditor General of Zamfara State.

Justice Aminu Bappa Aliyu made this known on Wednesday while delivering judgment on a suit instituted by the Government of Zamfara State and Attorney General of Zamfara State against the EFCC and the Attorney of the Federation.

The Court also set aside EFCC’s letter of invitation to the past and serving officials of Zamfara State Government, dated 28th September, 2021 was null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

The Zamfara State Government had also prayed the court to bar EFCC from inviting, arresting or detaining any government officials as regards the appropriation of public funds in the state as such contradicts its power.

The presiding judge granted all the Plaintiffs’ prayers, saying, “A declaration is made that, having regard to the provisions of some Sections in the nation’s Constitution.