The institute of ecology and environmental studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has appealed to government and other stakeholders for a stronger collaboration to tackle climate change, global warming, air and water pollution among other environmental challenges.

Vice chancellor of the university, Professor Adebayo Bamire was speaking at the 40th anniversary of the institute held at the Oduduwa hall of the Institution.

Nigeria and the world at large still battle with several environmental challenges ranging from global warming, climate change, Deforestation, flood disaster, water and air pollution among others.

Being the first in west Africa, this institute of ecology and environmental studies was established at the Obafemi Awolowo University in july 1982 to build capacity and address ecological issues through research and development.

Celebrating forty years of existence with the theme, ‘Institute of ecology and environmental studies at 40: the way forward amidst environmental challenges’, speakers dwelled on the need to leverage on the successes recorded by doing more to sustain a habitable environment.

A professor of zoology, Anthony Malomo who delivered lecture on The topic, ecology and Nigerian Society harped on the need to enhance environmental education across all levels of Nigeria education system.

The institute appealed to government for ample funds and facilities to enable it sustain its international standards.

A United Nations Representative, Muhammad Yahaya said Year 2021-2030 has been marked as ecosystem restoration to fight climate change and enhance food security.

The seven-day long anniversary will also feature a training workshop, Alumni inauguration and an International conference on the theme ‘pollutant and ecosystem restoration: Implications for one health’.