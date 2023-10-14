The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network, has urged all parties involved in the continuing conflict in Israel and Gaza to take all precautions to preserve the safety of journalists.

IPI said it is profoundly concerned by news that at least seven Palestinian journalists have been killed and several more have been injured since Saturday.

Advertisement

Two more Palestinian journalists are also said to be missing.

“We urge all sides involved in the hostilities to respect the right of journalists and media organizations to safely cover armed conflict in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law,” it said.

According to reports, freelance journalist Mohammad Al-Salai was shot and murdered on October 7 while reporting on the border east of al-Bureij, a Palestinian refugee camp in central Gaza. Mohammad Lafi, a photojournalist for the Ain Media news agency, was killed while reporting near the Beit Hanoun checkpoint in Northern Gaza.

Advertisement

He was wearing a press vest, according to a fellow journalist. Mohammad Jargon, a Smart Media reporter, was killed while reporting east of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Another four journalists, Saeed Al-Taweel, Asaad Shamlikh, Mohammad Rizq Sobh, and Hisham Al-Nawajha, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to IPI sources.

In addition, there are reports that two Palestinian photojournalists Nidal Al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdelwahid went missing on Saturday while covering events at the Beit Hanoun checkpoint.

Advertisement

IPI says it also disturbed by reports that the offices of several Palestinian news organizations in Gaza were completely or partially destroyed in Israeli bombing raids.

The Palestine Government Media Office said in a statement that over 40 media offices in Gaza were targeted.

“Amid the horrific developments that have taken place since Saturday in Israel and Gaza, we remind all parties of their obligations to protect journalists in situations of armed conflict, in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said.

Advertisement

“We are extremely disturbed by reports that at least seven Palestinian journalists have been killed and call on all parties involved to protect the right of journalists to cover the ongoing events. The flow of information remains essential during war and conflict.”

Under the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilians Persons in Time of War, journalists and media workers covering armed conflict must be treated and protected as civilians and must be allowed to report on events without undue interference. The intentional targeting of journalists, as civilians, is a war crime.