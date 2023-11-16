Israel says its jets attacked the Gaza house of Ismail Haniyeh, widely considered as the overall Hamas leader.

On Wednesday night, Israel continued its operation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, which it says was being used as Hamas base.

Israel began striking Gaza after Hamas’s 7 October attacks, in which 1,200 people were killed and the hostages were taken.

Advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the Organization “continues to call for the hostages to be released unharmed.

According to the WHO Chief, only one quarter of Gaza’s hospitals are still functioning.

President Biden in a press conference has said he is “deeply involved” in negotiations for the hostages’ release and doing everything he can for their return, but that doesn’t mean the U.S. is sending in its military.

During the hearing of The House Ways & Means Committee in the US , members of Congress held a hearing to take a closer look at the rise of anti-Semitic protests safety following the October 7 attack in Israel.

Advertisement

Israel has continued its attack on Beit Hanoun area of the Gaza Strip , with thick smoke rising there and sound of bombardment ringing out.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel, which erupted on Oct 7, had at one point forced nearly 90 percent of the around 30,000 residents in Sderot to flee the city and be resettled at hotels in some cities of central Israel by the government.

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 11,500 people have been killed in Gaza since then