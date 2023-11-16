UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has said he will introduce emergency legislation to make sure his Rwanda plan is not blocked again and said “flights will be heading off in the spring as planned”.

After the Supreme Court ruling that the flagship asylum policy is unlawful, the prime minister said he has been working on a new international treaty with the East African nation to address the judges’ concerns and ensure it is “safe”.

He said: “This will provide a guarantee in law that those who are relocated from the UK to Rwanda will be protected against removal from Rwanda and it will make clear that we will bring back anyone if ordered to do so by a court.

“We will finalise this treaty in light of today’s judgment and ratify it without delay.”

Mr. Sunak insisted the legislation would “end the merry-go-round” of legal challenges that have stopped flights from taking off since the controversial plan was announced in April last year.

The policy would see anyone arriving in the UK by unauthorised means deported to Rwanda to claim asylum there – not the UK.

Mr. Sunak told a Downing Street press conference that he would be taking the “extraordinary step of introducing emergency legislation” which will “enable parliament to confirm that with our new treaty, Rwanda is safe”.