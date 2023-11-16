Madagascar imposed a curfew in Antananarivo on Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday, the day of the first round of the presidential election, which is taking place against a tense backdrop, announced the capital’s police prefect.

On Thursday, the Malagasy people will go to the polls to elect their next president.

Eleven million registered voters will have to select between thirteen candidates when polls open at 6 a.m. (03:00 GMT).

Outgoing President Andry Rajoelina, 49, is seeking a second term, but tensions with the opposition are high on the large Indian Ocean island: ten opponents and candidates, including former presidents Hery Rajaonarimampianina and Marc Ravalomanana, called on voters not to vote on Tuesday.

They are contesting Rajoelina’s eligibility after a recent scandal surrounding his dual French-Malagasy nationality, and are calling for the electoral process to be suspended.

Opponents have been calling for demonstrations in Antananarivo since early October.

The rallies, regularly dispersed with tear gas, have only won the support of a few hundred participants.

The opponents, who are calling for international intervention, have announced their intention to continue the protests in the coming days.