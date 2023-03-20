Kano state government has imposed dawn to dusk curfew with a view to avoid breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from to causing chaos in the already tensed situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble.

There was also tension at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC collation centre in Yola, the state capital heightened midnight, Sundat when supporters of the major political parties raised allegation of attempt to manipulate the results from the last local government area.

Owing to the tension, the Returning Officer in charge of the state Governorship election, Professor Mohammed Alaminu Mele, who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration at the University of Maiduguri, announced suspension of collation of results.

Before the suspension, results from 20, out of the 21 local government areas in the state had been announced.

The remaining local government area, Fufore, is being awaited for the final announcement of the results in the state to be made.

Collation of the local government left and announcement of the concluding results is expected by 12 noon on Monday