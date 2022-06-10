Gov Ugwuanyi imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on two LGAs in Enugu

Governor of Enugu state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas of the state, between the hours of 6pm to 6am.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the dusk-to-dawn curfew takes effect from Friday, June 10, 2022.

According to the statement, the curfew was imposed in accordance with Executive Order No. 3, 2022, in response to security concerns in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas of Enugu state.

The statement directed the Chairmen of Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South LGAs as well as Forest Guard and Neighbourhood Watch Officers of the affected two council areas to ensure strict compliance with the Executive Order.

It also directed the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to take all lawful measures to enforce the order, including arrest and prosecution of defaulters.

It would be recalled that, two Police officers were killed last week, when gunmen attacked Nkamte community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred at a Royal Mass Transit Workshop, and it has thrown many residents into fear.