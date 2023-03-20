Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed of the PDP has won re-election defeating close rival Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar Retired of the APC with 525, 280 to 432,272 votes.
The Returning Officer for the State Governorship Election Professor Abdulkareem Sabo Mohammed returned Bala Mohammed as elected after receiving a plurality of votes and fulfilling the Constitutional requirement of polling 25% of the vote cast in 2/3rds of the 20 local government of the state.
The final result came after more than a six hour break in a collation that started in the afternoon of Sunday.
The result has trigged wild jubilations among supporters of the governor.
The APC representative at the collation centre has criticized the outcome of the election.
BAUCHI LGA, Bauchi
Registered: 2,749,268
Accredited: 1,058, 381
APC: 432,272
LP: 1,488
NNPP: 60,496
PDP: 525, 280
Valid: 1,034,379
Rejected:15,221
Total Votes: 1,049,600
