Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed of the PDP has won re-election defeating close rival Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar Retired of the APC with 525, 280 to 432,272 votes.

The Returning Officer for the State Governorship Election Professor Abdulkareem Sabo Mohammed returned Bala Mohammed as elected after receiving a plurality of votes and fulfilling the Constitutional requirement of polling 25% of the vote cast in 2/3rds of the 20 local government of the state.

Advertisement

The final result came after more than a six hour break in a collation that started in the afternoon of Sunday.

The result has trigged wild jubilations among supporters of the governor.

The APC representative at the collation centre has criticized the outcome of the election.

Advertisement

BAUCHI LGA, Bauchi

Registered: 2,749,268

Accredited: 1,058, 381

APC: 432,272

Advertisement

LP: 1,488

NNPP: 60,496

PDP: 525, 280

Advertisement

Valid: 1,034,379

Rejected:15,221

Total Votes: 1,049,600