Governor Mai Mala Buni, has been re-elected for a second term in Yobe State.

Governor Buni who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress won in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state with a total of 317,113 votes.

His closest challenger the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sharif Abdulahi, polled a total of 104,259 votes.