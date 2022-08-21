Governor Buni confirms Killing of Cleric in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has confirmed the brutal killing of an Islamic Cleric, Shiekh Goni Aisami.

Aisami based in Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe state was shot dead last Saturday in Karasuwa local government area by yet to be identified gunmen while on his way from Kano state.

Buni has condoled with the family, the people of Bade local government area and the entire state over the death of Islamic cleric, Shiek Goni Aisami.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Director General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni, Comrade Mohammed Mamman, which was made available to our Correspondent in Damaturu.

Buni described the circumstances surrounding the death of the cleric as sad, regrettable and most unfortunate.

“I am deeply saddened by the sad news of the death of Shiek Goni Aisami.

“The alleged circumstances surrounding the death is most unfortunate and will be investigated thoroughly.

“Government will ensure that every detail is investigated and anyone found wanting, will face the full wrath of the law.

“The state government will work closely with the security agencies to unravel every detail to ensure justice is done.

“Government will continue to ensure crime is reduced to its barest minimum in the state and criminals are punished accordingly” Governor Buni said.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) for the repose of the soul of the deceased and to grant Shiek Aisami Aljannatur Firdaus.

The Governor also prayed to Allah to grant the family, Bade Emirate and the people of the state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He called on the people to remain calm and law abiding as investigation is still on-going and will be pursued to logical conclusion.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the killing directing Security agencies to find the Killers and bring them to justice.

The Yobe North APC senatorial candidate, Hon. Bashir Sheriff Machina has described the brutal killing of a revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami by unknown persons as not only shocking but a significant loss to the Muslim Ummah in Bade Local Government in particular and Yobe State in general.

Machina said he received the news with great shock added that though death is a garb that will be worn by all at the appointed time, the manner in which the Cleric was killed clearly justifies the believe that the killers were out to perpetrate heinous action that can best be described as man’s inhumanity to man.

“Humanly speaking, one wouldn’t have wanted the revered Sheikh to leave the earth now considering the impact he was making particularly on the lives of young people with his incisive Islamic lectures, however, Almighty Allah is the ultimate decider of ‘when for everybody’ and we have no objection to that”. Machina said.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Machina urged security agencies to do everything humanly possible to apprehend the perpetrators of this despicable act.