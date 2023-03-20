The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Nasarawa State.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Ishaya Tanko, declared Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress the winner of the election after polling a total of Three Hundred and Fouty-Seven Thousand, Two Hundred and Nine Votes.

Governor Sule defeated his closest contender David Umbugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored Two Hundred and Eighty-Three Thousand, Sixteen votes.