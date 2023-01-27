Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has lost one of his sons, Hassan Abdullahi Sule.

The Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Addra disclosed this to newsmen via a press statement.

The deceased who got married in June last year was the governor’s eldest son with his first wife, Silifat Sule.

Hassan Sule died on Thursday night after a brief illness at the age of 36.

