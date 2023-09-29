The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has inaugurated the 7.5 KVA sub power station in Doma Local Government of the state.

The project which was abandoned for several years by previous administrations cost Three Hundred and Thirty-seven Million Naira.

It’s a dream come true for residents of Doma Local Government, as Governor Abdullahi Sule is ushered in for the inauguration of the 7.5 KVA sub power station.

The people of Doma have grappled with the challenges of epileptic power supply for several years.

This sub power station was first awarded in 2010 at the cost of 220 million naira by a previous administration.

But the project did not see the light of day, due to a change in government.

In 2021, the project was taken over by the Nasarawa State Electricity Power Agency(NAEPA), and reviewed upward to the tune of 337 million naira due to inflation.

The eventual completion of the project by the Sule administration is the reason for this gathering.

This project will be cherished for a life time by the people of Doma and it would open the locality to vistas of opportunities.

Residents of Doma have started enjoying constant power supply in the last one month and this new phase has come to stay.