The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC says it is working towards diversifying the region’s economy from oil to other sectors such as agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.

The Executive Director, Projects at the NDDC, Charles Ogunmola spoke during an inspection visit to the site of the 132/33kv sub-station in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

For more than 15 years, the people of Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State have lived in total darkness.

This narrative will change in the next few months, as the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC is set to complete installation of the 132/33kv sub-station in Okitipupa.

This is why the NDDC team is here to assess the level of work done on the project.

Led by its Executive Director, Projects, Charles Ogunmola, the NDDC is optimistic that the project will put an end to blackout being experienced in the area.

Addressing newsmen after the inspection, Ogunmola said provision of electricity will stimulate economic activities in the zone, attract investment and create job opportunities for indigenes.

He added that access to electricity is essential for economic development and improving quality of life.

The State Commissioner for Energy, Rasak Obe called on people and leaders in the area to protect the facility against vandals, so that the project can serve its purpose.

The project which is nearing completion is expected to boost economic activities of the people.