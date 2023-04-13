Stakeholders have been advised to support Polytechnic education in order to produce more competent and reliable technologists that can help the country to bridge the technological gap and create employment opportunities through their skills.

The Acting Rector of Ogun State Owned DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Ewekoro made this known during the Institution’s 17th Matriculation ceremony.

It has been observed that with proper funding and support for the Polytechnic education in Nigeria, the country’s local economy will get a boost.

Advertisement

The Acting Rector of the Ogun State Owned DS Adegbenro Polytechnic, Ewekoro made this know while speaking about the advantages of polytechnic education to national growth

The Rector admonished newly admitted students of the Institution to face their studies and to come up with good ideas that can serve as solutions to some of the problems confronting the country.

On his part, a member of the Governing Council of the Institution promised more support on the side of the state government and called for assistance from other stakeholders and corporate organisations.

Advertisement

He also highlighted some of the advantages of the Polytechnic sector to national development.

Other speakers at the event say Nigeria needs more employers of labour who can assist in reducing unemployment and not job seekers who will be looking for what the country can do for them.

They admonished the students to face their studies, shun cultism and see themselves as the future of the country.