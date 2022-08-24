ECOWAS Speaker advocates increased Agriculture Funding

The speaker of the ECOWAS parliament is advocating for an improved budgetary allocation for Agriculture in the region

This, according to him will help the region build resilience against food insecurity which is now posing a threat to the region

He made this appeal at the Ecowas Parliament de-localised meeting holding in Bissau, the capital of Guinea Bissau

Several factors are responsible for food insecurity in the West African Region

They include terrorism and other insecurity challenges, the impact of climate change and the Russian-Ukrainian war

The Speaker believes an increase in budget allocation will go a long way in relieving the pressure food insecurity is causing in the region

The 2022 ECOWAS Budget saw a 37.7 percent increment compared to the 2021 budget

The Ecowas Parliament’s delocalised meeting in Guinea Bissua by the joint committee on Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, Infrastructure, Energy and Mines, Industry and Private Sector, is now open and will deliberate and address these challenges

The speaker of the Guinean Parliament, who declared the session open, says individual and collective existence in the region depends on the collective resilience of ECOWAS as a community.

Recommendations contained in the Ecowas Commission presentation towards mitigating the effects of climate change on member states, suggests the establishment of sustainable governance mechanism in member States