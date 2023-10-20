A coalition of civil society organisations with bias for the development of the Niger Delta has called for increased funding for the region.

The group charged the federal government to review upward the budget of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development in the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

The Niger Delta region is the nation’s proverbial goose that lays the golden egg.

Yet, over the years, it has been burdened with environmental degradation and lack of basic amenities and infrastructure.

The desire to develop the region led to the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission in the year 2000.

But challenges of corruption and abandoned projects stare the Commission in the face

The people of the area live in abject poverty as their aquatic life, including fishing, is constantly degraded.

A group of civil society organisations working in the zone is disturbed the region remains under developed despite providing a large chunk of the nation’s resources.

As government puts finishing touches to the 2024 Appropriation Bill, the coalition canvasses increased funding that will enable the Ministry impact the region.

The coalition is grateful to President Bola Tinubu for his support towards the emergence of former Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabio as President of the Senate.