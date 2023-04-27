Nigeria’s oil-rich region is about to enter a new era of rapid development. One is to build a rail link between the region’s nine states.



At the first public private partnership summit in Lagos, the Niger Delta development commission seeks the support of private investors from across the world.

This is a historical moment for the Niger delta region, as the Niger delta development commission plays host to key players, policymakers, investors, and development partners.

They are here to deliberate on strategies that can drive sustainable development in Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Cross river states.

Advertisement

Welcoming the distinguished guests to the summit, the managing director of the commission took time to explain why the summit is holding in Lagos, the centre of excellence.

From representatives of the National Assembly to state government and private investors, the current board of the NDDC has been promised full support with stakeholders hoping to usher in a new dawn for the Niger Delta.

In the coming weeks, NDDC says it will be commissioning major projects. Among them is the the 132/33kv sub-station constructed by the Commission in Okitipupa, which will provide electricity for over 2,000 communities spread across five local government areas of Ondo State.

As a sign of new deals to come, the NDDC signed a memorandum of understanding with Atlanta global,.

This deal will build a rail across the Niger Delta region.

Advertisement

Work on the preliminary stages of the project, perhaps the biggest in the history of the Commission, is expected to start immediately.

Speaking at the summit, the Managing Director/CEO of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, disclosed that the NDDC was determined to re-navigate the process of its intervention in the Niger Delta so that it can achieve its mandate “of facilitating the rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful”.