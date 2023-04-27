Sokoto state governor-elect Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has reeled out his administration 9-point agenda to include fighting insecurity, provision of quality education, improved healthcare delivery, granting of local government autonomy water supply, agriculture, women and youth empowerment , economy, as well as promoting religious affairs.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the All Progressives Congress APC 108-man transition committee whom he charged to draw inference and recommendations from the received handover report and highlight the most pressing and critical issues that may be confronting the incoming APC administration in Sokoto state.

The governor-elect also tasked the committee members to suggest quick fixes that will result in tangible , visible and practical measures such that the much desired change can be seen after one hundred days as well as six months of the administration from the May 29th handover.

The committee members were given a for terms of reference which include developing a clear framework for liason with the outgoing administration for the purposes of smooth takeover as well as engage in detail analysis , review a s provide preliminary assessment of the handover report from the outgoing administration.

Meanwhile, The Enugu State Government has sealed an Ethanol producing factory in Ituku-Ozalla, D-HAP Enterprises Services Limited.

This followed a complaint by NOMEH autonomous Community in Nkanu East local government area of the state over pollution of their stream, Nvuna, with industrial and chemical waste.

The community alleged that an ethanol producing factory, D-HAP Enterprises Services Limited, was behind their ordeal.