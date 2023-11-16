Sokoto state governor Ahmad Aliyu says his administration is committed to Open Government Partnership, OGP, projects implementation in the state through fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency.

Governor Aliyu, revealed this during a consultative meeting with citizens on budget preparation and policies implementation through town hall meeting.

The governor who lamented the negative impact of insecurity on the development and progress of the state promised to commit adequate resource and partner with the federal government to end insecurity in the state.

He applauded the USAID State2State support for improving citizens engagement and participation in budget process, which he says will facilitated people oriented development in the state.