Abia State Governor-Elect Alex Otti has inaugurated a governorship transition committee ahead of the May 29 handing over.

Amongst other things, the committee is expected to facilitate the transfer of executive power from the outgoing Okezie Ikeazu Lead administration to the incoming administration.

The committee according to the governor would be inclusive, progressive and also ready to make sure Abia is on the right step.

Nasarawa inaugurates Transition Committee to midwife 2nd Term

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has Inaugurated a Transition Committee that would see to the successful swearing-in of his administration for a second term in office.

The governor also inaugurated a publicity committee for the 2023 Population Census in the state.

It was a long walk to victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in Nasarawa State and this official gathering affords them the opportunity to exchange pleasantries and reflect on this successes of the polls.

The state governor makes a triumphant entry into the arena, exchanging pleasantries and getting ready for the business of the day.

They are here for the inauguration of a high powered transition committee for a second term in office.

The governor tasks the committee to critically appraise the successes of his administration in the last four years.

A publicity committee for the 2023 Population Census was also inaugurated by the governor.

The aim is to enlighten citizens in the state on the essence of the Census.

The committees are confident of delivering on the mandate of their jobs.

The inauguration of the transition committee will set the tone for a hitch-free free swearing in ceremony on the 29th of May, 2023.

APC WARNS PDP, RE-INSTATED SPEAKER AGAINST CAUSING CHAOS IN PLATEAU

The All Progressives Congress in Plateau State has called on the police authorities in the state to put a stop to alleged excesses of the impeached Speaker, Nuhu Abok, and the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

The APC claims that the PDP in the state is enabling and encouraging the impeached speaker in his exhibition of what they term “lawlessness.”

They want the police authorities to act on their mandate of maintaining law and order for the lawmakers to resume their legislative affairs.

The All Progressives Congress believes the People’s Democratic Party is behind the recent crisis at the Plateau State House of Assembly.

This was said at a press conference to inform the general public of their stand on the development.

The spokesperson of the ruling party in the state, Sylvanus Namang reads the position of the party to journalists.

Among the issues raised is the fact that the PDP is intentionally masterminding the crisis at the House of Assembly in order to frustrate governance for the last two months of the APC administration.

The APC wants the police authorities to act swiftly to forestall this.

The party wants the police authorities in the state to guarantee the safety of all lawmakers and create an environment for them to resume their legislative duties.