A group, the Abia Youths for Good Governance, says it is shocked by a press conference by a group group known as Abia Youth Interest Group where they alleged that the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti is using Abia funds to sponsor Peter Obi’s Presidential litigation.

The group said that Abia state was looted and plunged into bankruptcy by the previous PDP Government, hence Governor Otti, a knowledgeable economist and notable financial manager could not have attempted to use the scarce Abia resources to fund a Presidential election litigation.

They said they will no longer sit and watch politicians attempt to connive with enemies of the state and outside forces to stoke the embers of hate, violence and destruction geared towards the present administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement