Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, says he will increase salaries of health workers as well as improve their welfare packages in 2024.

This is in line with his commitment to ensure that Abia residents have access to quality health care service at an affordable cost.

TVC news correspondent Nnenna Gabriel covered the maiden edition of Abia State Council on Health, held at International Conference Centre, Umuahia, and reports that Governor Alex Otti, emphasised the need for the people of Abia to have quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Speaking on the “japa” syndrome, Governor Otti says plans are underway to make health workers in the state to stay in Abia.

Other speakers at the event say, the move to revamp the health sector, is a testament to the state government’s deliberate efforts at prioritising the well being of the people.

With the collaborative approach, it is believed the health agenda of the state would be achieved.