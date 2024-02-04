The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, says his administration is intensifying efforts at reclaiming the state from infrastructural decay.

He stated this at a monthly media chat held at the Government House, Umuahia.

The Governor reveals that 26 new roads are in different stages of completion.

He says the selection of roads to be fixed is based on their strategic importance.

The Governor says serious approach is being taken to eradicate issues of touts in the state.

Answering questions from newsmen, Governor Otti highlighted areas his government has made significant improvement.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Abia number one citizen assures residents that in the days ahead, their expectations in the area of education, power supply, welfare and other social amenities would be met.