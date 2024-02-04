The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris says his administration has within its first eight months in office expended over nine billion naira towards repositioning the state education and other efforts to drive school enrollment.

The governor stated this during the flagg-off of National Campaign on Out-Of-School Children in the Geo-Political Zones in Nigeria held in Birnin Kebbi

According to him, over 2,000 teachers were trained to improve their capacity for effective teaching in schools, as he revealed that six mega schools were being constructed to provide access to education for Almajiris and other categories of out-of-school children in the state.

Governor Idris said 717 Post-Basic Literacy Centers were established across the state for post-basic literacy programme for the Almajiris that had already undergone basic literacy programme under Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).

In his remark, Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Tanko Sununu appealed to ensure the recruitment of professional teachers who duly registered with Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.