The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN says the national grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 11:21Hours on Sunday Morning with Ibom power islanded, feeding Eket, Ekim, Itu & Uyo transmission substations, during the period of partial disturbance.

TCN according to release by its General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, initiated immediate restoration of the affected part of the grid, and currently the grid is fully restored.

Prior to the incident, total generation on the grid was 3,901.25 MW at 08:00Hours, a little over three hours before time of partial collapse.

It is important to note that low power generation has persisted since January 2024, to date, exacerbating daily due to the lingering gas constraint.

According to the National Control Center (NCC), the Internet of Things (IoT) revealed that just before the partial disturbance, which occurred at 11:21Hrs today, Sapele Steam & Egbin Substations lost a total of 29.32MW & 343.84MW at 11:20:14Hrs & 11:20:17Hrs respectively, totalling 373.16MW.

This, combined with the current low power generation due to gas constraints, caused the imbalance leading to the partial system disturbance.

Gas constraints continue to impact grid flexibility and stability. Ensuring sufficient gas supply to power generating stations is crucial for grid stability as sufficient generation allows for better grid management in the event of sudden generation losses like this.

TCN will investigate the cause of tripping of Sapele Steam & Egbin power generating units.