More than 365 people were arrested for various drugs offences by the the men of Adamawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in 2023.

Out of this numbers, The NDLEA also got 174 convictions and recorded total seizure of 1,845.070 kg (1.8 tons) of assorted illicit drugs.

The men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency say they are leaving no stone unturned in Adamawa state to stop the sale of illicit drug and abuse.

Their efforts is yielding the desired result, which has led to the arrest of many drug traffickers in the state in 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Yola on the operational activities of the command in the year 2023, the NDLEA commander in charge of Adamawa state says apart from the arrest and seizure in the year under review, the command has secured the final forfeiture of 3 cars used for transporting drugs.

The NDLEA boss added that an aggressive action against drug dealers and illicit drug trafficking was carried out in 2 approaches including Supply Reduction Strategy and Drug Demand Reduction which are the major strategic pillars in the National Drug Control Master Plan 2021 2025.

The Adamawa State commander of NDLEA acknowledged the effort of the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. M. B. Marwa (Rtd)which has brought new impetus into the fights against narcotics.